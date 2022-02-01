‘Visionary, Will Make India Self-Reliant': BJP Leaders Praise Union Budget 2022

Union Budget 2022.
"Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ka Budget," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he described the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam on Tuesday, 1 February. He claimed that it is "a growth-oriented budget focused on harnessing the energies of New India".
Singh called the proposal to reserve 25 percent of the R&D Budget for startups and private entities as an excellent move.
Home Minister Amit Shah called it a "visionary Budget" that will "make India self-reliant and lay the foundation for a new India of the hundredth year of independence".
Rajnath Singh stated that the budget is in line with the ‘Vocal for Local’ push as 68 percent of the defence capital procurement budget has been allocated towards local procurement.
Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for giving a boost to the drone sector through Drone Shakti & Kisan Drones. “Drone as a Service” will be a key driver of growth for both, the drone industry and beneficiary sectors, he said.
Shah said that increasing the size of the budget to Rs 39.45 lakh crore is proof that the Indian economy is growing even during the pandemic. "Reducing the fiscal deficit target from 6.9% to 6.4% is a huge achievement, I am confident that India will be able to bring down the fiscal deficit below 4% under the leadership of @narendramodi," he tweeted.
"Today, @narendramodi ji has reduced the AMT rate in the cooperative sector from 18.5% to 15%, and the surcharge from 12% to 7%, ending the injustice done to the cooperative sector for decades and bringing it at par with the rest of the sectors. This will work to prove the 'Prosperity through Cooperation' resolve of PM Modi," he said in another tweet in Hindi.
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, said that the PM Gati Shakti masterplan is going to be transformative for the Indian economy.
He added that the government has stepped up capital expenditure by 35.4% that will help create more employment opportunities, thus enhancing manufacturing & supporting farmers.
He said the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme will help provide additional credit to over 130 lakh MSMEs.
"Procurement of wheat in Rabi Season 21-22 & estimated procurement of paddy in Kharif Season 21-22 will cover 1,208 lakh metric tonnes of wheat & paddy from 163 lakh farmers & ₹2.37 lakh crores will be the direct payment of MSP value to their accounts," he tweeted.
