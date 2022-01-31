Budget Session Begins With Prez Address, PM Modi Asks MPs To Keep Politics Aside

The first leg of the Budget Session of the Parliament began on Monday, 31 January, with the president's address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appealed to MPs to keep politics aside during the Budget Session, also attended the address.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Economic Survey 2021-22 on Monday.

Amid heightened political tensions in the pre-election season, the issues of Chinese infringements at the border, farmer distress, COVID-19, and Pegasus spyware are likely to be raised by the Opposition during the session.

The Congress has moved a privilege motion against IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha, for "misleading" the House on the Pegasus spyware issue.