Budget Session Begins With Prez Address, PM Modi Asks MPs To Keep Politics Aside
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Economic Survey 2021-22 on Monday.
The first leg of the Budget Session of the Parliament began on Monday, 31 January, with the president's address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appealed to MPs to keep politics aside during the Budget Session, also attended the address.
Amid heightened political tensions in the pre-election season, the issues of Chinese infringements at the border, farmer distress, COVID-19, and Pegasus spyware are likely to be raised by the Opposition during the session.
The Congress has moved a privilege motion against IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha, for "misleading" the House on the Pegasus spyware issue.
The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 1 February
The first leg of the Budget Session will finish on 11 February. The second part of the session is scheduled for 14 March-8 April. Standing committees will evaluate the budgetary allocations in the recess
Due to the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 10 am to 3 pm, while the Lok Sabha will sit from 4 pm to 9 pm
There will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in both Houses of Parliament during the first two days of the Budget Session.
Budget Likely To Leave Tax Rates Unchanged, May Rely on Income From Asset Sales: Bloomberg Survey
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to increase the budget by about 14 percent year-on-year to ₹39.6 lakh crore ($527 billion) in the fiscal year beginning April, according to the median of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
She is expected to leave tax rates largely unchanged, and instead rely on income from asset sales and a near-record borrowing of about ₹13 lakh crore to partly fund the plan, a survey of economists by Bloomberg showed.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Addresses Both Houses
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu addressed both Houses of the Parliament, and reiterated the comments made during the president's address.
TMC MP Moves Privilege Motion Against Centre Over Pegasus Spyware Issue
TMC MP Saugata Roy has written to Lok sabha Speaker Om Birla for moving a privilege motion against the Union Government "for misleading the House on the issue of Pegasus Spyware."
11:01 AM, 31 JanParliament Budget Session Begins With President's Address
10:49 AM, 31 JanPM Modi Asks MPs To Keep Politics Aside for Budget Session
10:45 AM, 31 Jan'This Budget Session Will Instill Confidence in World About India': PM Modi
09:33 AM, 31 JanCongress Moves Privilege Motion Against IT Minister Vaishnaw, Cites Pegasus Issue
09:40 AM, 31 JanFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Economic Survey Today