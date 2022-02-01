Budget 2022: Sitharaman Focuses on Digital University, eVidya Scheme in Speech

'One Class, One TV Channel' Programme

Sitharaman said that for this reason, the 'one class, one TV channel programme of PM eVidya' will be expanded to more and more students across the country. The programme will be expanded from twelve to 200 TV channels.

"This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for Classes 1 to 12," she said.

She said that 'high quality e-content' in all spoken languages will be developed via mobile phones, TV and radio.

She said, "a competitive mechanism for quality econtent by the teachers, will be set up to empower and equip them with digital tools of teaching and facilitate better learning outcomes."