Budget 2022 | National Highway Network To Be Expanded by 25,000 Km: FM

(Photo: The Quint)
While presenting the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that under the PM Gati Shakti master plan, the government will expand the National Highway network by 25,000 km in 2022-23.
Sitharaman added that the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for Expressways will be formulated in 2022-23, to facilitate faster movement of people and goods.
Further, the Finance Minister said, "Rs 20,000 crore will be mobilised through innovative ways of financing to complement the public resources."
