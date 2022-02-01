Budget 2022: Digital Rupee Announced, Virtual Assets to Be Taxed at 30%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, announced that any income from the transfer of virtual digital assets will be taxed at 30 percent.

She also announced the 'digital Rupee' which will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India in the financial year 2022-23. The central bank digital currency (CBDC) will use blockchain technology, she said.

The tax regime is expected to include all transactions carried out with cryptocurrencies, including the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). If digital assets are gifted, the tax will have to be paid by the recipient, she added.