Budget 2022 Highlights: No Change in I-T, 30% Tax on Digital Assets Transfer

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday, 1 February. This was her fourth budget presentation and the tenth budget presented by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

While she didn't announce any change in the Income Tax slabs, Sitharaman said that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset would be taxed at the rate of 30 percent.

The finance minister began her presentation of the Union Budget 2022 by expressing empathy towards those who had to bear the adverse health and economic effects of COVID-19.