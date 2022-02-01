Budget 2022 | FM Announces Launch of National Tele Mental Health Programme

Sitharaman in the previous budget had allocated Rs. 2,34,846 crore to health care for FY22.

A 137 percent increase in healthcare expenditure had been announced in the previous budget, in which 1.8 per cent of India's GDP had been allocated.

In the Budget speech of FY21-22, the PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana was announced, in which Rs 64,180 crore would be spent on three areas - preventive, curative and well-being - over the next six years.

The Economic Survey that was tabled by the finance Minister on Monday, 31 January, forecasted that Indian economy will grow between 8 per cent and 8.5 per cent for the fiscal year starting in April (2022-23).

The BSE Sensex rose more than 800 points in morning trade and the NSE Nifty climbed to 17,500 on the morning of the Budget speech.