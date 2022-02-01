Agri Budget 2022 | 2.37 Lakh Cr MSP for 163 L Farmers for Grain Procurement: FM

Agriculture Budget 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
Presenting the Union Budget on Tuesday, 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced, "Inclusive development is the government's priority which includes procurement of wheat, paddy, kharif and rabi crops, benefitting over 1 crore farmers."
"Chemical free, natural farming will be promoted throughout the country, beginning with 5-km-wide corridors along the river Ganga," Sitharaman said.
"For farmers to adopt natural farming, a comprehensive package for participation of state governments and MSMEs to be introduced," she was quoted as saying.
Support will be provided for branding millet products nationally and internationally, she added. A scheme will be implemented to lower dependence on oilseed imports, which will promote domestic production of oilseeds.
Further, the use of drones for farming activities will be supported.
"Use of Kisan Drones for crop assessments, land records, spraying of insecticides is expected to drive a wave of technology in agriculture and farming sector," Sitharaman announced.
"Implementation of Ken Betwa Linking project at est. cost of Rs. 44,605 Cr. to be taken up with irrigation benefits to 9.0 lakh hectare farmland, drinking water to 62 lakh people, 103 MW hydropower. 27 MW solar power generation," as per the finance minister.
"A fund with blended capital, raised under the co-investment model, will be facilitated through NABARD. This is to finance startups for agriculture and rural enterprise, relevant for farm produce value chain. The activities for these startups will include, inter alia, support for FPOs, machinery for farmers on rental basis at farm level, and technology including IT-based support," Sitharaman said.
"Scheme in PPP mode to be introduced, for delivery of digital and hi-tech services to farmers, with involvement of public sector research and extension institutions and stakeholders of agri value chains," she stated.
"With our provision for public investment in the last budget, this budget continues to provide multiplier effect which will benefit youth farmer, SCs, STs, women and poor," the finance minister stated at the opening of the budget presentation.
The budget, which comes days before elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Punjab, and three other states, had fuelled expectations of a boost in rural and agriculture spending.
In the 2021 Union Budget , the two departments – Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers’ Welfare and Department of Agricultural Research and Education – under the Agriculture Ministry were allocated a total amount of Rs 1,31,531.19 crore.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)