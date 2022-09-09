In Case You Missed It: Neeraj Chopra’s Throw, India-China Disengage & Other News

As the world mourns the demise of United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II, here’s other trending news, in case you missed it.

The Supreme court on Friday, 9 September, granted a stay on the demolition of the controversial restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa, Curlies, which was linked to the death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat.

The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna beach, was in news recently after Phogat was found partying at the outlet hours before her death. Its owner Edwin Nunes was among five persons arrested in the Phogat death case and was later granted bail.

Read Here: SC Stays Demolition of Curlies, Goa Restaurant Linked to Sonali Phogat's Death

Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra achieved yet another historic feat, as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title on Thursday, 8 September.

Neeraj began with a foul throw in his first attempt but jumped to the top spot with a throw of 88.44m, which happens to be his fourth career best figure, in his second attempt, and that turned out to be his winning effort. He had recorded 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m in his next four throws.

Read Here: Neeraj Chopra Scripts History, Becomes First Indian To Win Diamond League Title