Bernard Shaw, CNN's First Chief Anchor, Passes Away At 82

Shaw was known for remaining calm under pressure. It was a hallmark of his Baghdad coverage when the US led its invasion of Iraq in 1991 to liberate Kuwait, with CNN airing stunning footage of airstrikes and anti-aircraft fire in the capital city.

“In all of the years of preparing to being anchor, one of the things I strove for was to be able to control my emotions in the midst of hell breaking out,” The Week quoted Shaw as saying in a 2014 interview with NPR. “And I personally feel that I passed my stringent test for that in Baghdad.”

Shaw was born on 22 May 1940. He had a four-year stint in the Marine Corps, and worked as a reporter at CBS and ABC News, before taking on the chief anchor role at CNN when the network began in 1980.

He started his career as a radio reporter in Chicago, during which he interviewed Dr Martin Luther King Jr, who told him, "One day you'll make it, just do some good," Shaw recalled.

His first stint in TV was as a political reporter for CBS where he helped cover the Watergate scandal.