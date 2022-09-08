Queen Elizabeth Health Updates LIVE: Doctors Concerned, Says Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II
The Buckingham Palace on Thursday, 8 September 2022, said that the doctors of Queen Elizabeth II were 'concerned' for her health.
"The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the statement said.
As per some media reports, the doctors also informed her close family members of her condition.
Queen Elizabeth was born on 21 April 1926 in a terraced house in London's Mayfair.
She was the eldest daughter of Prince Albert, Duke of York, and his wife, Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.
On 2 June 1953, the official coronation of Queen Elizabeth II took place.
Earlier this week, she appointed Conservative politicians Liz Truss as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, is her eldest child and the heir to the throne. He is married to Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
Amid concerns of Queen's heath, members of the Royal Family have travelled to her Scotland home, Balmoral Castle, where she is staying, along with his eldest son Prince William, Reuters reported.
The officials confirmed that Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have reached the castle, whereas Prince Harry and his wife Meghan would also travel to Scotland.
The report further stated that her other children, Anne, Andrew and Edward, were also on their way to the castle.
Newly appointed UK PM Liz Truss tweeted, saying, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."
The Queen, who has been suffering from medical issues since October last year, has been having trouble walking and standing.
On Wednesday, the Queen had to pull out of a scheduled meeting with senior political advisors, after her doctors advised her to rest. A few days ago, she had officially appointed Liz Truss as the UK PM, following the resignation of Boris Johnson.
