Neeraj Chopra Scripts History, Becomes First Indian To Win Diamond League Title

Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra achieved yet another historic feat, as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title on Thursday, 8 September.

Neeraj began with a foul throw in his first attempt but jumped to the top spot with a throw of 88.44m, which happens to be his fourth career best figure, in his second attempt, and that turned out to be his winning effort. He had recorded 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m in his next four throws.