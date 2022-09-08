ADVERTISEMENT
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Live: Javelin Throw Starts at 11:50pm

Shuvaditya Bose
Published
Sports
2 min read
Snapshot
10:19 PM , 08 Sep
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Live: Neeraj Chopra Eye Maiden Glory

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will compete in the Diamond League Final 2022, which will be held in Zurich in Switzerland today, 8 September. Neeraj is among the six athletes who have qualified for the men’s javelin throw finals.

The 24-year-old will be eyeing his maiden Diamond League title in this event. Previously, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist competed in two editions of this event – finishing seventh in 2017 and fourth in 2018.

Besides him, Latvia’s Patriks Gailums, Portugal’s Leandro Ramos, United States of America’s Curtis Thompson, Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch and Germany’s Julian Weber will be featuring in the men’s javelin throw final.

Jamaica’s Anderson Peters, who was among the prime contenders to win the title, will not be participating after being assaulted on a yacht recently. Among the six competitors, Neeraj has the second-best personal best figure of 89.94m, behind only Vadlejch (90.88m).

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Live: Neeraj Chopra is among the six participants in men's javelin throw final.

(Photo: The Quint)

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Live: Form on Neeraj’s Side

The Haryana-born athlete started the year with a silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games, before winning the gold medal at the Kuortane Games. He extended his good run of form by coming second in the Stockholm Diamond League and also became the only Indian to win a medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj had to skip the Commonwealth Games 2022 owing to an injury, but made a fantastic comeback as he stood first in the Lausanne Diamond League, subsequently also confirming his place in today’s finals.

