Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Live: Javelin Throw Starts at 11:50pm

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will compete in the Diamond League Final 2022, which will be held in Zurich in Switzerland today, 8 September. Neeraj is among the six athletes who have qualified for the men’s javelin throw finals.

The 24-year-old will be eyeing his maiden Diamond League title in this event. Previously, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist competed in two editions of this event – finishing seventh in 2017 and fourth in 2018.

Besides him, Latvia’s Patriks Gailums, Portugal’s Leandro Ramos, United States of America’s Curtis Thompson, Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch and Germany’s Julian Weber will be featuring in the men’s javelin throw final.

Jamaica’s Anderson Peters, who was among the prime contenders to win the title, will not be participating after being assaulted on a yacht recently. Among the six competitors, Neeraj has the second-best personal best figure of 89.94m, behind only Vadlejch (90.88m).