India, China Begin Disengagement from Key Standoff Point in Eastern Ladakh

In a major development, the Indian and Chinese armies on Thursday, 8 September, announced that they have started to disengage from the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh, marking an end to an over two-year stand-off in the Patrolling Point (PP) 15.

The beginning of the disengagement process was an outcome of the 16th round of high-level military talks in July, according to a joint statement by the two armies.