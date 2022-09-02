BCCI Bought Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin in 2021 E-Auction

It was Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which had made a winning bid of Rs 1.5 crore for Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's javelin when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's collection of mementos was e-auctioned last year, a Cricket Board official told PTI on Friday.

Chopra had presented one of his javelins to Modi when Prime Minister hosted Indian athletes after the Tokyo Olympic Games.