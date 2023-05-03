NEET UG 2023 Admit Card to Be Declared Soon: Know Exam Date; Check Updates Here

NEET UG 2023 admit card will be released on the official website soon.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 admit card very soon for interested candidates. Concerned students who have registered for the entrance examination must keep a close eye on the official website to know when the admit cards will be released. It is important to note that the NEET UG admit cards 2023 will be available on the website - neet.nta.nic.in, once declared. Students preparing to appear for the exam should stay informed.
It is important to note that the NEET UG 2023 admit card is an important document that all students must download before the exam takes place. All the latest details and updates from the exam-conducting body are available on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to download the NEET UG admit cards 2023 on time and check the details mentioned on them.
The NEET UG admit cards will contain important details such as the name of the candidate, roll number, exam date, time, centre, and other information. One must go through the details to see if there are any mistakes.
As per the latest details revealed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), this year more than 20 lakh candidates have applied for the NEET UG 2023. Once the NEET UG admit cards 2023 are declared, all registered candidates can download them from the website.
As per the rules set by the exam-conducting body, no candidate will be allowed to appear for the NEET UG exam without their admit cards.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process that concerned candidates have to follow to download the NEET UG 2023 admit card online:
First, browse through the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
Tap on the NEET UG admit card 2023 link available on the homepage.
Provide your application number, date of birth, and other details.
The NEET UG admit card will display on the screen.
Go through the details and download it to your device.
(Written with inputs from India Today and Hindustan Times.)
