Jharkhand Class 8th Admit Card 2023 Released: How To Download and Exam Date Here

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially released the Jharkhand class 8th admit card 2023 for interested candidates. All students who have registered for the exam are requested to download the JAC 8th admit card from the official website soon. The website that you must visit to download your respective hall tickets is jac.jharkhand.gov.in. One should also go through the latest important announcements on the website carefully. It is crucial to follow all the rules stated by the JAC.

As per the rules mentioned on the website, the board has advised school principals to download the Jharkhand Board 8th admit card and then distribute them among the concerned candidates. It is important to note that the Jharkhand class 8th admit card 2023 link is already activated on the website – jac.jharkhand.gov.in. One should know the latest details properly.