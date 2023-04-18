ICAI CA Final, Inter Admit Card 2023 Declared: Check May Exam Dates and Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, has officially declared the admit cards for the CA Intermediate and Final examinations for all interested candidates. It is important to note that the ICAI CA Final, Inter admit card 2023 is available on the official website - icai.org. Candidates are requested to download the admit card from the website soon and check the details mentioned on it. The CA Intermediate and Final examinations admit card is released for May 2023 exams.

