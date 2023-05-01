JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Begins: Direct Link & Steps To Apply Here

JEE Advanced Registration 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati commenced the online application registration process for Joint the Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in by following the below-mentioned steps.

The last date to apply for the JEE Advanced 2023 Exam is 7 May and the last date to pay the application fee is 8 May.

According to an official schedule released by the IIT Guwahati, the JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted on 4 June 2023 and prior to that, the JEE Advanced Admit Cards will be issued by the concerned officials on 29 May.