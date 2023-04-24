AP ECET Exam Postponed from 5 May to 20 June 2023; Check Details Here

The exam scheduled in June will be held in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM and the evening shift will be from 3 PM to 6 PM. The paper will be for 200 marks consist 200 objective type questions. The paper will have question from Engineering, Pharmacy and B.Sc (with Mathematics being the optional subject). The syllabus for all the subtopics are available on the official website.

The official statement on the website reads, "The qualifying percentage marks for obtaining a rank in APECET -2023 is 25% of the aggregate marks in the four subjects (three subjects for B.Sc. Mathematics) i.e., 50 marks out of a total of 200. However, in the case of SC/ST candidates, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates.”

The registrations for AP ECET 2023 began from 10 March 2023 to 10 April 2023 without late fee. The candidates were allowed to correct or edit applications from 20 to 22 April 2023. Today, 24 April is the last date to submit online application with late fee of Rs.5000.

Candidates are eligible for AP ECET 2023 only if they have passed the diploma in engineering with minimum of 45 marks for UR category and 40 marks for Reserved category. The exam hall tickets will be issued on 12 June and answer key of the exam will be released on 23 June. result for the same will be released after, the dates will be updated on the website.