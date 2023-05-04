NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Declared: Download From neet.nta.nic.in; Latest Details

NEET UG 2023 admit card is released by the NTA on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The most-awaited NEET UG 2023 admit card is declared on the official website for concerned candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally released the NEET UG admit cards for students before the exam date so they have time to check and download them. To download the hall tickets, one has to visit the official website of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in. It is important to check the details mentioned on the admit card carefully after downloading it today, Thursday.
Candidates preparing to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate 2023, are requested to download the NEET UG 2023 admit card soon. Along with the NEET UG admit cards, one must also go through the latest updates regarding the entrance exam on the website - neet.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to take place soon for registered students.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET UG admit cards 2023 on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to download them. They have to enter their login credentials to check the admit cards online.
As per the official details mentioned on the schedule, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG 2023 is set to be held on 7 May. The exam will be conducted in a single shift.
It is important to download the hall tickets for the entrance exam before it takes place.
One should check the important details mentioned on the admit card such as name, roll number, exam details, centre, etc., carefully after downloading it online.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the NEET UG 2023 admit card online:
Go to the official website of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in.
Tap on the NEET UG 2023 admit card link available on the homepage.
Key in your registration number and other login details.
The NEET UG hall ticket will display on your screen.
Go through the details stated on the hall ticket carefully.
Download the admit card from the website.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
