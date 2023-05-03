NEET UG Exam 2023: NTA Released the Guidelines, Dress Code for Male & Female

NEET Dress Code 2023 by NTA: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a competitive examination and it is conducted by the NTA, the National Testing Agency. This exam is conducted for admission into medical and dental colleges across India. Candidates who wish to appear for the NEET UG exam have to follow certain guidelines and regulations set by the NTA, dress code being one of them.

NTA has made it compulsory for the male and female candidates to adhere to the instructions provided in the NEET intimation slip 2023. They are also very strict about the arrival of the students at the exam center on time.