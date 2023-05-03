NEET UG Exam 2023: NTA Released the Guidelines, Dress Code for Male & Female

NEET has released the dress code for NEET UG Exam 2023
NEET Dress Code 2023 by NTA: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a competitive examination and it is conducted by the NTA, the National Testing Agency. This exam is conducted for admission into medical and dental colleges across India. Candidates who wish to appear for the NEET UG exam have to follow certain guidelines and regulations set by the NTA, dress code being one of them.
NTA has made it compulsory for the male and female candidates to adhere to the instructions provided in the NEET intimation slip 2023. They are also very strict about the arrival of the students at the exam center on time.
The dress code is followed strictly to prevent any malpractices and cheating. The NTA NEET dress codes guide the aspirants about the kind of clothing, footwear, and other items to be worn on the day of the medical entrance exam.
The NEET UG exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7. Below is the guidelines for the NEET UG 2023 dress code and that will acquaint the candidates with items and clothing which is allowed and which are not. These details are also mentioned on the NEET UG 2023 admit card.
Candidates must wear a mask and gloves as per Covid-10 guidelines.
Male candidates should wear half-sleeve shirts/T-shirts. Full-sleeve shirts are not allowed.
Male candidates should wear light colored clothes and zip pockets, pockets, big buttons and clothes with elaborate embroidery should be avoided.
Male candidates must prefer trousers and simple pants as per NEET dress code 2023. Kurta pyjamas are not allowed.
Male candidates cannot wear shoes inside the examination hall. Candidates can wear sandals and chappals with a thin soles.
Female candidates must wear a mask and gloves as per COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Female candidates must avoid wearing clothes with elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches, or buttons.
Candidates must avoid clothes with full arm-length sleeves, female candidates should wear half sleeve clothes.
Candidates must avoid wearing jeans with big pockets and fashionable clothing.
Leggings and palazzo are not allowed in NEET 2023
Candidates must avoid wearing high heels and thick sole shoes. They can opt for for sandals or slippers. Low heel footwear is also allowed.
Female candidates must avoid wearing any kind of jewellery like earrings, nose rings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets or anklets. Metal detectors may cause an unnecessary hassle if the metal is found on the person.
Candidates who follow a certain religion that prescribes a customary dress can appear for NEET 2023 in their customary dress. As per the Delhi High Court order, Sikh candidates can carry their traditional kangha, Kara, Kirpan with them. Female candidates are also allowed to wear burkha.
