GATE 2024 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Till 13 October; Latest Details

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 registration deadline has been extended for interested candidates. Eligible students who have not applied for the GATE 2024 exam yet can complete the process during the extended period. However, it is important to note that the candidates have to pay a late fee while submitting the form. The GATE 2024 registration is taking place on the website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in and you should fill out the form soon. Go through the announcements online.

As per the latest official announcements, the GATE 2024 registration last date is extended to 13 October. The registration window will be activated on the website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in till the extended date. The application forms will be accepted only after the students submit the late fee. You must check the details on the notification carefully to know about the exam.