SSC JHT 2023 Paper 2 Exam Date Issued: Admit Card Release & Other Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC JHT 2023 Paper 2 exam date. According to the schedule, the examination will be conducted 31 December 2023.

The registration process for SSC JHT 2023 exam commenced from 22 August, and concluded on 12 September 2023. The recruitment drive is being held to fill almost 307 posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak.

"The Commission has decided to conduct the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 (Paper) on 31st December, 2023" - reads the official statement.