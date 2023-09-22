SSC JHT 2023 Paper 2 Exam Date Issued: Admit Card Release & Other Details Here

SSC JHT 2023 Paper 2 exam date has been announced. Check important details here.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC JHT 2023 Paper 2 exam date. According to the schedule, the examination will be conducted 31 December 2023.
The registration process for SSC JHT 2023 exam commenced from 22 August, and concluded on 12 September 2023. The recruitment drive is being held to fill almost 307 posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak.
"The Commission has decided to conduct the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 (Paper) on 31st December, 2023" - reads the official statement.
As per an official statement released by the concerned authorities, the SSC JHT 2023 Paper 1 exam will be held on 16 October 2023. Candidates must note down that the SSC JHT 2023 exam admit cards can be downloaded on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
The SSC JHT Paper 2 exam will be descriptive type, and candidates have to attempt questions from various sections, comprising a total of 200 marks. The time duration for attempting all these questions is 2 hours. The shortlisting of candidates will be done based upon the performance in both SSC JHT 2023 Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams.
Once released, candidates must follow below steps to download and check the SSC JHT 2023 admit card.
Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the SSC JHT 2023 admit card.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
Your SSC JHT admit card will show up on the screen.
Check the details mentioned on the admit card carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
