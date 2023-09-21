AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration for Round 2 Begins; Important Dates

The Ayush Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has formally started the registration process for the AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 on Wednesday, 20 September. Candidates who are interested in completing the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration for round 2 must check the official website – aaccc.gov.in. The application form is activated on the website so that candidates can register for the counselling process. One must go through the latest announcements on the website after registering.

Candidates are requested to complete the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration for round 2 by the official deadline. The important application dates are mentioned on the website – aaccc.gov.in. Interested candidates who could not take part in the round 1 counselling have another opportunity to apply for the course. You should fill out the form soon.