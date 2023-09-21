CBSE CTET Result 2023 Date: Check ctet.nic.in for Details; How To Download Here

CBSE CTET Result 2023 date will be announced soon on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result 2023 soon for interested candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates should note that the CBSE CTET result 2023 will be announced on the official website – ctet.nic.in. They will be informed about the results as soon as the link is activated on the site. One should keep a close eye on the website for the details.
The CBSE CTET result 2023 official date has not been announced yet by the exam-conducting body, CBSE. The announcement will be available on the website – ctet.nic.in, therefore, candidates should keep updating it. Along with the results, the officials will also release the final answer key. The exact date is expected to be revealed soon for candidates.
All candidates should note that the exam-conducting body has declared the CBSE CTET 2023 provisional answer key. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional key till 19 September. The window is closed now.
As per the latest reports available online, the CTET result 2023 is expected to be declared on 24 September. Concerned candidates should note that this is not the official date. They should check the official announcement on the website.
The CBSE CTET exam 2023 was conducted on 20 August, in two shifts for all registered candidates. The ones who appeared for it are waiting to check their scores.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the CBSE CTET 2023 result online:
Go to ctet.nic.in, the official website of the exam.
Tap on the active link that states CTET Result 2023 on the home page.
Enter the Application Number and Password to view the scorecard.
Your CBSE CTET result will open on the screen.
Check the scores and personal details printed on the result.
Download the CTET scorecard from the site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined