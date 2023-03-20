GATE 2023 Scorecard To Release on 21 March: Know Details and Steps To Download

GATE 2023 scorecard will be declared on the official website for candidates to download.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IITK) has decided to formally release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 scorecard on Tuesday, 21 March 2023, for all candidates who want to check and download their respective scorecards. It is important to note that the scorecards will be released on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in so that it is easier for concerned candidates to download them. One must keep a close eye on the website on Tuesday to download the GATE scorecard.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IITK) has not announced any official release time of the GATE 2023 scorecard yet. As of now, it is fixed that the scorecards will release on 21 March so candidates should keep checking gate.iitk.ac.in on this day for the link. All candidates should download the GATE scorecard on time.
Candidates must note that the GATE 2023 result was formally declared on 16 March, as per the date mentioned on the schedule. The result link was activated after 4 pm and candidates could check their marks.
One should go through the details of the GATE result before the scorecards are released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.
All candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in if they want to know the latest information and announcements regarding the scorecards.
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates must follow to download the GATE 2023 scorecard, once released on the scheduled date:
Go to the official website of the exam - gate.iitk.ac.in.
Click on the Candidate Login section available on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials in the given space to access the GATE scorecard.
The scorecard will display on your screen.
Check the details and download the GATE scorecard from the website for your reference.
Take a printout of the scorecard for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)