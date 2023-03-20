GATE 2023 Scorecard To Release on 21 March: Know Details and Steps To Download

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IITK) has decided to formally release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 scorecard on Tuesday, 21 March 2023, for all candidates who want to check and download their respective scorecards. It is important to note that the scorecards will be released on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in so that it is easier for concerned candidates to download them. One must keep a close eye on the website on Tuesday to download the GATE scorecard.

