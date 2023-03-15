GATE Result 2023: IIT Kanpur Likely To Release GATE Result on 16 March 2023

GATE Result 2023 Date and Time: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is expected to release the Graduate Aptitude Test of Engineering (GATE) Result tomorrow on 16 March 2023.

Candidates who appeared in the GATE 2023 examination can check their GATE scores from the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in by following the below mentioned steps.

This year, GATE Exam was held from 5 to 13 February 2023. The GATE response sheets were issued on 15 February and the GATE Answer Key was released on 21 February 2023.