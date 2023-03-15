Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019GATE Result 2023: IIT Kanpur Likely To Release GATE Result on 16 March 2023

GATE Result 2023: IIT Kanpur Likely To Release GATE Result on 16 March 2023

GATE Result 2023: The scorecards will be released on 21 March. Check more details below.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

GATE Result 2023: IIT Kanpur is expected to release the result tomorrow.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>GATE Result 2023: IIT Kanpur is expected to release the result tomorrow.</p></div>

GATE Result 2023 Date and Time: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is expected to release the Graduate Aptitude Test of Engineering (GATE) Result tomorrow on 16 March 2023.

Candidates who appeared in the GATE 2023 examination can check their GATE scores from the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in by following the below mentioned steps.

This year, GATE Exam was held from 5 to 13 February 2023. The GATE response sheets were issued on 15 February and the GATE Answer Key was released on 21 February 2023.

GATE Result 2023: Release Date and Time

As per the official schedule, GATE 2023 result will be released on 16 March. The result time has not been announced by the officials yet. However, considering past trends, it is likely that the GATE Result will be declared in the last half.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates of GATE 2023 Result.

GATE 2023 Scorecards: Release Date

According to an official schedule, the GATE 2023 scorecards will be released on 21 March 2023 on the aforementioned website.

GATE 2023 Cut-off Marks and Final Scores

The final GATE scores of candidates are based on the cut-off marks. The total GATE scores are generally calculated by considering the raw or normalized marks. Raw marks are used for calculating the GATE scores of subjects which are conducted in one session while as the Raw scores are used for subjects which are held in more than one session.

The concerned authorities normalize the GATE scores, which is out of 100 to make sure that the scores are calculated fairly, and also the difficulty levels of both the sessions is considered equally.

The GATE scores are used for applying various posts including  senior research officer (S&T) in cabinet secretariat, government of India; senior field officer (Tele); senior research officer (Crypto), and more.

