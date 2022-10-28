CAT Admit Card 2022 Released: Check Official Website; Know Latest Details Here

The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore has officially declared the Common Admission Test, CAT Admit Card 2022 on the website for interested candidates. The admit card is available for downloading on the official website of IIM CAT - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates gearing up to appear for the admission test are requested to check and download the admit card soon from the website. They can go through the latest updates available on the official website to stay informed.

Candidates must check the details on the CAT Admit Card 2022 carefully to see if there are any mistakes. The admit card is an important document that every candidate should carry on the examination day. Candidates are requested to go through the latest updates on the website - iimcat.ac.in. The IIM Bangalore updates every detail on the website for the students.