GATE 2023 Answer Key Released - IIT GATE Challenge Window Opens Today - Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will open the GATE 2023 Answer Key challenge window today on 22 February 2023. Candidates who want to challenge or raise objections against the GATE 2023 Answer Key will be able to do so through the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

Candidates must remember that the GATE answer key released is provisional and can be challenged if the answers are not satisfactory. Once all the objections are addressed by the concerned authorities, a final answer key will be issued and that will be completely non-objectionable.

The last date to raise objections against the GATE Answer Key 2023 is 25 February 2023. Following are the steps that you must follow to challenge the GATE 2023 Answer Key.