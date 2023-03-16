GATE 2023 Result to Release Today After 4 PM on gate.iitk.ac.in, Check Updates
GATE 2023 Result: Candidates can download the result from gate.iitk.ac.in after 4 pm on Thursday, 16 March.
The Indian Institute of Technology of Kanpur (IITK) is getting ready to release the GATE 2023 result today, Thursday, 16 March 2023, for all candidates eagerly waiting to check their scores online. It is important to note that the GATE 2023 result will be declared on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in on Thursday. All candidates should keep a close eye on the website today if they want to check their scores on time and know other important details.
As per the latest official details available online, the GATE 2023 result is likely to be available after 4 pm today, Thursday, 16 March. Candidates must keep checking the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in for all the updates from the Indian Institute of Technology of Kanpur. One can also review the GATE 2023 schedule online to know the dates.
It is important to note that only those candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 exam on the scheduled dates can check their respective results online, once released by the exam conducting body on the scheduled date and time.
GATE 2023: Details
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 exam was formally held on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February 2023, for all candidates who registered for the exam within the last date.
The GATE response sheet was declared on 15 February 2023 and the provisional answer key was released on 21 February for all candidates who wanted to calculate their probable scores.
Candidates were also allowed to raise objections against the provisional key by paying a fee.
The objection-raising deadline was from 22 February to 25 February. The result and final answer key are being released after considering the objections raised by students.
GATE 2023 Result: Question Pattern
It is important to note that the GATE exam was held for 29 subjects and each paper was for three hours. All the papers had a total of 65 questions. Out of these 65 questions, 10 were based on general aptitude and 55 questions focused on the subject.
The GATE 2023 exam was held in more than 200 cities spread over eight zones. Many candidates appeared for the exam on the mentioned dates and now they are waiting for their results to release.
It is important to note that the GATE scorecards will be declared on 21 March for everyone to download.
