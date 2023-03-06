ADVERTISEMENT

GATE 2023 Result To Be Released on 16 March – Steps To Download Scorecard

GATE 2023 Result: Follow the steps below to download the scorecard.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
According to an official schedule issued by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) result will be declared on 16 March 2023.

Once released, the candidates would be able to download and check the GATE 2023 result from the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in, by following the steps mentioned below.

The official schedule also states that the candidates would be able to download the GATE 2023 Scorecards from 21 March onwards.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Exam is conducted every year by the concerned authorities for candidates who wish to seek admission in various post graduate courses offered by different IITs of the country.

This year, GATE 2023 Exam was held by the IIT Kanpur from 4 to 12 February.

The IIT Kanpur released the GATE 2023 Answer key for candidates on 21 February 2023 and candidates were allowed to challenge or raise objections against it from 22 to 25 February 2023. After addressing all the objections and challenges, the IIT Kanpur would release the GATE 2023 final answer anytime soon and that will be non-objectionable.

Steps To Download the GATE 2023 Result and Scorecard

  • Visit the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in

  • On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the GATE 2023 Result

  • A login page will appear

  • Enter the required login details and hit the submit option

  • Your GATE 2023 result will show up on the screen

  • Check the result carefully and download the scorecard

  • Save and print the GATE 2023 Scorecard for future reference

