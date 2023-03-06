GATE 2023 Result To Be Released on 16 March – Steps To Download Scorecard

According to an official schedule issued by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) result will be declared on 16 March 2023.

Once released, the candidates would be able to download and check the GATE 2023 result from the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in, by following the steps mentioned below.

The official schedule also states that the candidates would be able to download the GATE 2023 Scorecards from 21 March onwards.