IGNOU TEE December 2022 Result Out – Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

IGNOU TEE December 2022 Result: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the Term End Examination (TEE) result 2022 for the December session.

The IGNOU TEE Exam 2022 (December) was conducted by the concerned officials in two shifts from 2 December 2022 to 9 January 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download and check their result from ignou.ac.in by following the below mentioned steps.

The first shift of IGNOU TEE exam started from 10 am and ended at 1 pm while as the second shift of the commenced from 2 pm and concluded at 5 pm.

Candidates must remember that the last date of registration for IGNOU TEE Exam 2023 December Session has been extended up to 28 February 2023. Those who want to register now have to pay a late fee of Rs 200.