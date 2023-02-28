IGNOU TEE December 2022 Result Out – Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard
IGNOU TEE December 2022 Result: Follow the below steps to check the scorecard.
IGNOU TEE December 2022 Result: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the Term End Examination (TEE) result 2022 for the December session.
The IGNOU TEE Exam 2022 (December) was conducted by the concerned officials in two shifts from 2 December 2022 to 9 January 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download and check their result from ignou.ac.in by following the below mentioned steps.
The first shift of IGNOU TEE exam started from 10 am and ended at 1 pm while as the second shift of the commenced from 2 pm and concluded at 5 pm.
Candidates must remember that the last date of registration for IGNOU TEE Exam 2023 December Session has been extended up to 28 February 2023. Those who want to register now have to pay a late fee of Rs 200.
Steps To Download and Check IGNOU TEE December 2022 Result Scorecard
Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in
On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Results' section
Search and click on the direct link for "IGNOU TEE December 2022 Result."
A login page will appear
Enter the login details like enrollment number
Hit the submit option
Your IGNOU TEE December Result 2022 will show up on the screen
Check the result carefully along with the scores
Download, save, and print the IGNOU TEE December 2022 Result Scorecard for future reference
