LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: Steps To Download AAO Scorecard & Cut-Off Marks
The LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 will be released anytime soon. Check latest updates here.
The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is expected to release the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website, licindia.in. Once released, candidates can download and check the Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) result, scorecard, and cut-off marks for preliminary examination by following the below mentioned steps.
LIC AAO Preliminary exam 2023 was conducted by the concerned officials on 17 and 20 February 2023. All those candidates who will successfully qualify the prelims examination would be eligible for the LIC AAO Mains Exam 2023.
The LIC AAO Main Examination will be held on 18 March 2023. Let us check out the steps to download the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 along with scorecard, and cut-off marks.
Steps To Download & Check the LIC AAO Prelims Result, Scorecard, and Cut-off Marks
Visit the official website, licindia.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the careers section followed by AAO recruitment portal.
Search and click on the direct link for downloading the AAO Preliminary Result 2023.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the computer screen.
Download, save, and print the scorecard for future reference.
Once the LIC AAO Preliminary Result 2023 is out, LIC AAO mains call letter will be released on the aforementioned website. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates of LIC AAO Examination 2023.
