CUET UG 2023 Application Last Date Extended: Know Last Date Here; Check Details

The CUET UG 2023 application deadline is extended for interested candidates.
The last date to submit the CUET UG 2023 application form has been formally extended for all candidates. The UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar officially shared this information via his Twitter handle so that concerned candidates can know the details. As per the latest information, the CUET UG 2023 application form submission and fee payment date has been extended to 30 March 2023. One can apply for the entrance exam on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in by the mentioned deadline.
Candidates who are preparing to appear for the CUET UG exam this year must keep a close eye on the official website for all the latest announcements. It is important to take note of the important dates and complete the registration on time.
Candidates who are preparing to appear for the CUET UG exam this year must keep a close eye on the official website for all the latest announcements. It is important to take note of the important dates and complete the registration on time.
According to the latest details, the CUET UG 2023 application process formally began on 9 February 2023. Earlier, the last date to submit the application form online was 12 March, for all interested candidates.
As per the official details, the number of participating universities has increased from 90 to 168 this year.
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to apply for the CUET UG 2023 online:
Go to the website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Click on the CUET UG 2023 registration link on the homepage.
Create your login details to access the application form.
Once the registration form is displayed on your screen, fill out the details carefully and upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents.
Pay the CUET UG application fee online via the portal mentioned on the page.
Tap on submit after completing all the steps.
Download a copy of the CUET UG application form for your reference.
