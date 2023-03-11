CUET UG 2023 Application Last Date Extended: Know Last Date Here; Check Details

The last date to submit the CUET UG 2023 application form has been formally extended for all candidates. The UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar officially shared this information via his Twitter handle so that concerned candidates can know the details. As per the latest information, the CUET UG 2023 application form submission and fee payment date has been extended to 30 March 2023. One can apply for the entrance exam on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in by the mentioned deadline.

The CUET UG 2023 application deadline has been extended to 30 March so candidates who have not yet applied should complete the process soon. All the latest details about the application process are stated on the website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates are requested to go through the important details and then apply for the CUET 2023 entrance exam online.