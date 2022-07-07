CUET UG Admit Card 2022 to Release Soon: Check cuet.samarth.ac.in, Exam Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is completely ready to begin the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Undergraduate courses on 15 July 2022. Before the exams begin, the NTA is expected to officially release the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for all the candidates who have registered for the entrance test. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in, once released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). They should keep checking the website for all the details.

The NTA has not announced any official date or time to declare the CUET UG Admit Card 2022. Candidates should keep a close eye on the official website of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) -cuet.samarth.ac.in to know when the hall tickets will be officially out for checking and downloading. The latest details are available on the website.