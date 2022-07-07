CUET UG Admit Card 2022 to Release Soon: Check cuet.samarth.ac.in, Exam Dates

CUET UG Admit Card 2022 will be available for download on the website soon.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is completely ready to begin the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Undergraduate courses on 15 July 2022. Before the exams begin, the NTA is expected to officially release the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for all the candidates who have registered for the entrance test. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in, once released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). They should keep checking the website for all the details.
The NTA has not announced any official date or time to declare the CUET UG Admit Card 2022. Candidates should keep a close eye on the official website of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) -cuet.samarth.ac.in to know when the hall tickets will be officially out for checking and downloading. The latest details are available on the website.
As per the latest details, the CUET UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 15, 16, 19, 20 July 2022 and 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10 August 2022. To know more about the exam dates and other details, one should visit cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Once the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 is officially declared by the NTA, candidates should log in to their registered accounts on the website to download the hall tickets.
They should check all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully before downloading from the site. The CUET UG 2022 is set to be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
Here are the steps to download the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 online, once officially declared by the NTA:
Go to the website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Click on the active link that mentions CUET UG 2022 Admit Card.
Enter the required credentials to log in to your registered account and click on submit.
The CUET UG Admit Card 2022 will display on your screen.
Download the admit card from the website and save a copy.
