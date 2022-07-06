PSEB 10th Result 2022 Link on pseb.ac.in; Download Punjab Board Term 2 Results

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has activated the PSEB 10th Result 2022 Term 2 link on the website for the students to check and download the mark sheets online. All the students who had appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 Exam 2022 can log in to their registered accounts on the website and download the results. The PSEB 10th Result 2022 for Term 2 had been officially declared on Tuesday, 5 July 2022 at around 12:15 pm.

The website that the candidates should visit to download the PSEB 10th Result 2022 Term 2 is pseb.ac.in. The official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) contains all the latest details and updates on the Punjab Board Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 so the candidates can take a look at the information on the mentioned website.