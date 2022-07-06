Latest Update: CBSE Class 10 & 12 Result by July End, Confirms Board Official

The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has not announced the 10th and 12th class results 2022 yet. Earlier there were many speculations about the CBSE 10, 12 result 2022 being held on 4 July 2022 and 10 July 2022 respectively but the speculations turned out to be false. Now there is a latest update on the CBSE 10th & 12th class result 2022, a board official has confirmed that the result will be announced by ending July.

The CBSE official (anonymous) also confirmed that the CBSE result 2022 (10th & 12th class) will be out on time and the candidates will be officially notified. Once declared, the result will be available on the official website (cbseresults.nic.in). Students can also check their results from results.gov.in and cbse.gov.in.