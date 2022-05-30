CUET-UG 2022 Application Window Reopens Till 31 May, Steps to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has again opened the registration window for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. Candidates who are willing to apply to apply for the CUET 2022 can apply till 31 May, 9 pm at the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency has made no official announcement regarding the official date of the exam. As per the reports, the CUET 2022 exam is expected to be conducted in July 2022.

As per the official notice of CUET UG 2022 “will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various undergraduate programmes”.