CUET-UG 2022 Application Window Reopens Till 31 May, Steps to Apply
Know the steps to apply for CUET 2022 till the last date 31 May 2022.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has again opened the registration window for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. Candidates who are willing to apply to apply for the CUET 2022 can apply till 31 May, 9 pm at the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in
The National Testing Agency has made no official announcement regarding the official date of the exam. As per the reports, the CUET 2022 exam is expected to be conducted in July 2022.
As per the official notice of CUET UG 2022 “will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various undergraduate programmes”.
CUET 2022: List of Documents For Application
Marksheet for class 10 and 12
Scanned passport size photograph
Scanned image of the signature
ID Proof (Aadhar card, driving license, passport etc)
Caste certificate (if required)
CUET 2022: How to Apply
Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the ‘Register’ tab.
Fill the valid email Id, active mobile number, and required details for login.
Submit the required documents as mentioned by the NTA.
Pay the required application fee in online mode.
Submit the application and take a printout for future reference.
The questions the CUET 2022 will be based on the syllabus taught to students in schools in class 12. Students only need their NCERT books to prepare for CUET 2022 exam.
