JEE Main Result 2022: Final Answer Key for Session 1 Out, How To Check

NTA (National Testing Agency) published the JEE Main 2022 session 1 final answer key on Wednesday, 6 July 2022. Candidates should visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in to download and check the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main 2022 final answer key for session 1.

Earlier on 02 July 2022, NTA released the JEE Mains Provisional answer key (2022) on the official website. Students who were not satisfied with the answers mentioned in the provisional answer key were supposed to raise challenges against it within a limited time period. The final key has been released after considering all the challenges and objections raised by candidates and is non-objectionable now.