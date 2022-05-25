CUET 2022 Application Correction To Begin Today: Check Last Date, Other Details
CUET 2022 Application Correction Window starts today: The last date to make changes in the form is 31 May 2022.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to formally open the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 today, on Wednesday, 25 May 2022. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam and want to make changes to the application form can do so via the official website.
They are requested to visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in and make the necessary changes to the form. They can also check the website for other exam updates.
It is important to note that the CUET 2022 Application Correction Window will open today, on 25 May 2022, as per the latest information. All the candidates are requested to check the registration forms and see if the details are correct. If they want to make any changes to the form, the candidates have to go to the website.
It is to be noted that this is the last chance for the candidates to make changes to the registration forms so they need to be careful. The candidates are also requested to make the changes within the deadline.
CUET 2022 Application Correction Last Date
According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the CUET 2022 Application Correction Window will remain open till 31 May 2022. Candidates need to edit the application form on or before the last date.
It is also important to note that the CUET 2022 Admit Card will release soon on the website so the ones who have registered for the entrance test need to keep checking cuet.samarth.ac.in for all the latest updates.
As per the latest data, around 11,51,319 candidates have applied for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022.
CUET 2022 Application Correction Window: How To Make Changes
Let's take a look at a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow to make changes in the CUET 2022 Application form:
First, go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in
Click on the link that states CUET application correction on the homepage
Enter the required details on the page to log in
Click on the Edit Window option and make the required changes in the registration form
Submit the CUET 2022 application form after checking all the details
Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same
