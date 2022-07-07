UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Expected Today: Check ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Know Exam Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will most likely release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET Admit Card 2022 today, on Thursday, 7 July 2022. Earlier, the admit card was expected to release on 6 July 2022. However, the NTA did not publish it on the website. Once the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 is officially released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), interested candidates can download them from the website by logging in to their accounts.

The official website that the candidates should visit to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 is ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Registered candidates should keep checking the mentioned website for all the latest details on the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET Admit Card 2022 as the NTA will update it on the official site for them to check.