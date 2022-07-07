UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Expected Today: Check ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Know Exam Dates

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 is likely to be released on 7 July 2022.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will most likely release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET Admit Card 2022 today, on Thursday, 7 July 2022. Earlier, the admit card was expected to release on 6 July 2022. However, the NTA did not publish it on the website. Once the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 is officially released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), interested candidates can download them from the website by logging in to their accounts.
The official website that the candidates should visit to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 is ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Registered candidates should keep checking the mentioned website for all the latest details on the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET Admit Card 2022 as the NTA will update it on the official site for them to check.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to release the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for July exams first, which are set to begin on 9 July 2022, according to the official schedule.
It is to be noted that the exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only for all the candidates who have registered for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2022.
Here are some steps that the candidates should follow to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 once officially released:
Visit the official website of the UGC NET: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link mentioned on the homepage.
Enter the log in details correctly and tap on the submit option.
Your UGC NET Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket and download it from the website.
