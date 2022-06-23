CUET UG 2022 Exam Dates Announced: Check Complete Schedule, Registrations Reopen

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the exam date for Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG 2022) on the website. It is also important to note that the CUET UG 2022 registrations are once again reopening on the official website as it is the only exam for entry into Central University System (UG Courses). So the NTA has decided to reopen the registration process for the CUET UG 2022 on the demand of the candidates.

Candidates will find information about the CUET UG 2022 exam date and registration process on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is important to note that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG 2022) applications are only taking place online on the website. As per the latest details from the NTA, the CUET UG 2022 exam will begin on 15 July 2022.