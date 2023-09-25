CBSE CTET Result 2023 Declared: Download From ctet.nic.in; Latest Details Here

CBSE CTET Result 2023 is released on the official website for candidates.
The results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 have been announced on the official website for candidates. As per the latest official details, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE CTET result 2023 today, Monday, 25 September. One can download the result from the official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates should check their scores and personal details mentioned on the scorecard and contact the officials in case of any problems. Everyone should check the updates online.
The CBSE CTET result 2023 is announced for the August exam on Monday. Candidates who appeared for the eligibility test were patiently waiting for the scorecards to be released. Concerned candidates can now download their respective CTET results from ctet.nic.in and go through the scores. One should also check the latest announcements on the website and stay updated.
The CTET result is declared on the website so that it is easier for candidates to download it. Keep your roll number and login details ready while downloading the scorecards from the official site of CTET.
According to the latest official details, the CBSE CTET 2023 exam was held on 20 August, for all registered candidates. More than 29 lakh candidates registered for the exam and attendance was around 80 percent on the scheduled date.
The CBSE officials have set the cut-off marks of CTET at 60 percent. However, school management can give concessions to candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC and PwD groups.
Let's take a look at the steps you should know to download the CBSE CTET result 2023 online:
Visit ctet.nic.in.
Click on the CBSE CTET August 2023 Result link on the homepage.
Enter your roll number, login ID, and other details in the given space.
The CTET result will display on the screen and you can check the August exam scores.
Download the result from the website and save a copy for your reference.
