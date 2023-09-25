CBSE CTET Result 2023 Declared: Download From ctet.nic.in; Latest Details Here

The results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 have been announced on the official website for candidates. As per the latest official details, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE CTET result 2023 today, Monday, 25 September. One can download the result from the official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates should check their scores and personal details mentioned on the scorecard and contact the officials in case of any problems. Everyone should check the updates online.

