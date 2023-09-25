TN DEE Result 2023 To Be Declared on 27 September: Steps To Check Scores

TN DEE June-July Result 2023 on 27 September: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai has issued the result date of TN DEE Exam 2023 through an official notification.

As per the notice, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Elementary Education June/July Session Result will be declared on Wednesday, 27 September 2023 on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

Candidates who participated in the TN DEE June-July Exam 2023 can download and check their scores from the aforementioned website by using their personal login details like application number, roll number, and more.