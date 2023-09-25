TN DEE Result 2023 To Be Declared on 27 September: Steps To Check Scores

TN DEE Result 2023 will be announced on 27 September. Details here.
TN DEE June-July Result 2023 on 27 September: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai has issued the result date of TN DEE Exam 2023 through an official notification.
As per the notice, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Elementary Education June/July Session Result will be declared on Wednesday, 27 September 2023 on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.
Candidates who participated in the TN DEE June-July Exam 2023 can download and check their scores from the aforementioned website by using their personal login details like application number, roll number, and more.
The TN DEE June/July result will be declared on Wednesday, 27 September 2023.
The TN DEE June/July result will be announced after 3 pm.
Once the TN DEE Result 2023 is released, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the re-totalling and scanning of their answer sheets, if they wish.
The process for re-totalling and scanning of answer sheets will start from 3 October 2023 at 11 am and conclude on 5 October 2023 at 5 pm. Candidates who will apply for the re-totalling will not be eligible for the re-evaluation process.
Also, an application fee of Rs 275 per subject is applicable for candidates to want the photocopy of their answer sheets. Candidates who want to apply for the re-totalling of marks have to pay an application fee of Rs 205 per subject.
To check all the important details regarding the TN DEE June /July Result 2023, please click here.
Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for TN DEE June-July Session Result 2023.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
Your result will show up.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy of the scorecard for future reference.
