CTET Result 2023: CBSE To Declare Results Soon on ctet.nic.in; Latest Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to announce the CTET result 2023 soon for concerned candidates. Everyone should note that the officials have not announced the CBSE CTET result date and time yet so they should keep a close eye on the website. The results will be declared on the site, ctet.nic.in. Once the scorecards are released, concerned candidates will be notified about it online so they must stay alert and take note of the announcements.
According to the latest details online, the CTET result 2023 is likely to be announced by the end of September. The exact date will be revealed soon by the CBSE officials on the website - ctet.nic.in. Concerned candidates are requested to download their CBSE CTET results on time and go through the scores carefully on the scorecard.
All the important updates are available on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to go through them. You will find the latest notifications on the homepage of the site.
CBSE CTET Result 2023: Important Dates
As per the latest official details, the CTET 2023 was held on 20 August, for all registered candidates. More than 29 lakh candidates applied for the eligibility exam online.
Around 15,01,719 candidates applied for CBSE CTET Paper 1 and 14,02,184 candidates registered for the Paper 2 exam. Now they are patiently waiting for the CBSE CTET result 2023 to be announced to check their scores and personal details.
The provisional answer key was declared earlier and the result is being prepared based on the objections. The CTET provisional key was formally declared on 16 September, and the objection window was deactivated on 18 September.
Keep your login credentials handy before checking the CTET scores on the website when the link is activated by the CBSE officials. You must go through the latest details carefully and stay updated.
CBSE CTET Result 2023: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to download the CBSE CTET result 2023 online:
Visit the site - ctet.nic.in for the result link.
You will find the active link "CBSE CTET Result" on the homepage.
Tap on it and enter the login ID in the given space.
Your CTET result 2023 will be displayed on the device.
Go through the scores and details mentioned on it.
Download the result online.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)