ICMAI CMA Result 2023 To Be Released Tomorrow, 26 September: How To Download?

ICMAI CMA Result 2023 will be released on 26 September on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is gearing up to announce the ICMAI CMA Result 2023 soon. The results for the Intermediate and Final examinations are likely to be announced on Tuesday, 26 September. Concerned candidates can download their respective ICMAI CMA results from the official website – icmai.in – once declared. It is important to go through the latest announcements online carefully and stay updated with the details. Candidates must download their results on time.
The ones who appeared for the exams on time are patiently waiting for the ICMAI CMA Result 2023 to be announced, so they can check their scores. You can check the Intermediate and Final exam results once released on the website – icmai.in. All the important updates are available on the website so that it is easier to note them.
Candidates must keep their login credentials handy before downloading the ICMAI CMA results. You should go through the details on the website to know all the updates.
According to the latest official details, the ICMAI CMA December exam 2023 will be conducted from 10 December to 17 December. The examination will be held for both, the Inter and Final papers.
It is important to note that the final exam and inter-exam cut-off and pass percentage will be declared along with the result.
Once the results are announced, the direct link to download the ICMAI CMA Result 2023 will be activated. You can download your scorecards whenever you want when the link is activated.
Here are the steps you should follow to download the ICMAI CMA Result 2023 online:
Visit the official site – icmai.in.
Tap on the active link that states ICMAI CMA Result 2023 on the home page.
Key in your login details such as Application ID and password in the given space.
The CMA result will be displayed on the screen.
Download it from the website and take a printout.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)