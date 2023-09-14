CBSE Board Exam 2024: Additional Practice Papers For Classes 10 & 12 Released

In the past years, CBSE has been working to improve their exam conducting process and they aim to focus more on testing competency and thinking skills in students and they make sure that the question papers set up by them reflects the same.

CBSE keeps providing additional practice question papers to help students in preparing for new and challenging typologies of Questions. Since last 2 years, CBSE has been providing ‘Additional Practice Questions’ | Sample Papers 2023-24 for classes 10th & 12th on their official website. They also upload the marking scheme. CBSE released the Additional Practice Questions set for Class 10th & 12 Board Exams 2024 on 8 September 2023.

These questions are accompanied by marking scheme answers and are aligned with the evolving exam structure to help students have a deeper understanding of important concepts and typologies.