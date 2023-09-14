ADVERTISEMENT
CBSE Board Exam 2024: Additional Practice Papers For Classes 10 & 12 Released

Check the website to check the CBSE additional practice papers and read more details

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
2 min read
CBSE Board Exam 2024: Additional Practice Papers For Classes 10 & 12 Released

In the past years, CBSE has been working to improve their exam conducting process and they aim to focus more on testing competency and thinking skills in students and they make sure that the question papers set up by them reflects the same.

CBSE keeps providing additional practice question papers to help students in preparing for new and challenging typologies of Questions. Since last 2 years, CBSE has been providing ‘Additional Practice Questions’ | Sample Papers 2023-24 for classes 10th & 12th on their official website. They also upload the marking scheme. CBSE released the Additional Practice Questions set for Class 10th & 12 Board Exams 2024 on 8 September 2023.

These questions are accompanied by marking scheme answers and are aligned with the evolving exam structure to help students have a deeper understanding of important concepts and typologies.

The sample papers of this year are similar in style and structure to the new and revised Board Sample Papers released on 31 March & 7 August respectively. As per the official blueprint of the CBSE Sample Papers 2023-24 for Classes 10 & 12, this year up to 50% competency-based questions will be asked in the 2024 Board Exams.

The Central Board of School Education, CBSE makes subject-wise sample question papers and marking schemes, and these practice papers will cover the entire syllabus with 50 percent competency-based questions. Students can access the additional practice questions on the official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.

The sample questions will be provided free of cost on the CBSE website and they will help students address application-based questions that require higher-order thinking skills to strengthen their understanding of fundamental concepts in the subjects.

CBSE released a public alert, “It has come to the notice of the board that schools and students are being asked to access the CBSE practice papers from certain private publisher’s sites. The public is advised not to be misled by any claims and promotions.”

The board clarified that they have not worked with any private publishers to create additional practice papers for Class 10 and Class 12.

