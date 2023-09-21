AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023 Result Today; Final Phase Counselling Details Here

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to release the AP EAMCET seat allotment 2023 result today, Thursday, 21 September. Candidates who are taking part in the AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 should note that the seat allotment result will be announced for the final phase. It is important to remember that the AP EAMCET seat allotment result for the final phase will be announced on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in for all concerned candidates.

Candidates will be notified as soon as the AP EAMCET seat allotment 2023 result is announced. You must check the updates on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in to know more about the final phase seat allotment list. The officials announce important details about the AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 on its website. Concerned candidates should go through the latest announcements on the site.