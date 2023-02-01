Valentine Week 2023: 7 to 14 February, Check the Full List Here

Valentine’s Week List 2023
Valentine's Day is one of the most special days for couples and for people who are in love. The month of February is known as the month of valentine's and it is widely celebrated by lovers all over the world. Valentine's day is a day that gives an opportunity to people to declare their love for special ones in front of the world and make them feel special.
Valentine's day is celebrated on 14 February every year but the celebrations begin a week before with valentine's week which begins on 7 February and goes through February 14. Love week or romance week are other names for this period. Valentine's Week begins with Rose Day on Wednesday, 7 February 2023. The whole itinerary for Valentine's Week 2023 can be seen below.
Day 1 - Rose Day- 7 February
Day 2 - Propose Day - 8 February
Day 3 - Chocolate Day - 9 February
Day 4 - Teddy Day - 10 February
Day 5 - Promise Day - 11 February
Day 6 - Hug Day - 12 February
Day 7 - Kiss Day - 13 February
Day 8 - Valentine's Day - 14 February
Valentine's Day is celebrated to show your love and affection for someone and you can do so by taking some time off for them. You can spend some quality time with your loved ones. These days as mentioned above are days to send flowers, chocolates, and gifts to express your love for your partner.
Let's gear up for the special week of love and celebrate the romantic love week of February.
