Valentine Week 2023: 7 to 14 February, Check the Full List Here

Valentine's Day is one of the most special days for couples and for people who are in love. The month of February is known as the month of valentine's and it is widely celebrated by lovers all over the world. Valentine's day is a day that gives an opportunity to people to declare their love for special ones in front of the world and make them feel special.

Valentine's day is celebrated on 14 February every year but the celebrations begin a week before with valentine's week which begins on 7 February and goes through February 14. Love week or romance week are other names for this period. Valentine's Week begins with Rose Day on Wednesday, 7 February 2023. The whole itinerary for Valentine's Week 2023 can be seen below.