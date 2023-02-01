Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Valentine Week 2023: 7 to 14 February, Check the Full List Here

Valentine Week 2023: 7 to 14 February, Check the Full List Here

The valentine's week begins on 7 February with rose day and ends on valentine's day on 14 February 2023.
Shivangani Singh
Lifestyle
Published:

Valentine’s Week List 2023

|
(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)
)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Valentine’s Week List 2023</p></div>

Valentine's Day is one of the most special days for couples and for people who are in love. The month of February is known as the month of valentine's and it is widely celebrated by lovers all over the world. Valentine's day is a day that gives an opportunity to people to declare their love for special ones in front of the world and make them feel special.

Valentine's day is celebrated on 14 February every year but the celebrations begin a week before with valentine's week which begins on 7 February and goes through February 14. Love week or romance week are other names for this period. Valentine's Week begins with Rose Day on Wednesday, 7 February 2023. The whole itinerary for Valentine's Week 2023 can be seen below.

Also ReadNational Voter’s Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Importance, and Significance

Valentine Week 2023 List

Day 1 - Rose Day- 7 February

Day 2 - Propose Day - 8 February

Day 3 - Chocolate Day - 9 February

Day 4 - Teddy Day - 10 February

Day 5 - Promise Day - 11 February

Day 6 - Hug Day - 12 February

Day 7 - Kiss Day - 13 February

Day 8 - Valentine's Day - 14 February

Valentine's Day is celebrated to show your love and affection for someone and you can do so by taking some time off for them. You can spend some quality time with your loved ones. These days as mentioned above are days to send flowers, chocolates, and gifts to express your love for your partner.

Let's gear up for the special week of love and celebrate the romantic love week of February.

Also ReadIndian Coast Guard Day 2023 Date, Theme, History, and Significance

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT